The Fallout from Reddit’s API Changes: The Loss of r/malefashionadvice and the Concerns of Community Accessibility

In recent months, protests against Reddit’s API changes have escalated, particularly due to the forcible reopening of r/malefashionadvice (MFA) and the removal of its original moderators. Despite Reddit’s warnings, the MFA moderators opted to keep the subreddit private after the blackout. In response, Reddit replaced the entire mod team with inexperienced users, leading to the collapse of the once-thriving community.

The loss of r/malefashionadvice has left its remaining members mourning the demise of the inclusive fashion community they once enjoyed. The clash between Reddit and its users highlights the company’s apparent disregard for its moderators, who play a crucial role in shaping subreddit cultures. As a result, subreddits that rely on dedicated moderators and core users are crumbling.

With over 5.5 million subscribers, r/malefashionadvice serves as a prominent example of Reddit’s struggle with its moderators. In the eyes of Derek Guy, a menswear writer known as dieworkwear, the subreddit has become “practically useless” since its takeover. Guy argues that Reddit’s actions in pushing out moderators and alienating power users harm spaces that welcome new hobbyists.

The protests against Reddit’s API changes began in June, with thousands of subreddits going dark for 48 hours. The blackout aimed to challenge the high fees associated with Reddit’s API pricing, which had resulted in the shutdown of third-party apps like Apollo. Unpaid moderators have led the protest, relying on such apps for moderation tools that Reddit lacks.

Since the blackout, Reddit has threatened to remove moderators who continue participating in the protest and has executed “hostile takeovers” in various popular subreddits. Some moderators suspect their removal is a retaliatory measure by Reddit. The company claims to enforce a “moderator Code of Conduct” and replaces mods who “abandon” communities. Private subreddits are considered “abandoned,” and Reddit reactivates such high-subscriber communities.

The fallout from the protest has driven users to migrate to other platforms like Discord and Substack to maintain their communities. The loss of r/malefashionadvice underscores a larger trend online, which includes making hobbies less accessible to newcomers. The subreddit uniquely stood out by providing practical fashion advice while supporting constructive criticism and discouraging snark.

While some criticized r/malefashionadvice as “basic,” it offered an inclusive and affordable fashion forum. It provided valuable resources and a platform for users with sophisticated knowledge and taste to help those seeking guidance.

Despite Reddit’s call for new moderators, the recruitment process was met with trolling from users critical of the company’s treatment of moderators. Concerns were raised regarding the exploitation of new unpaid volunteers, evident in comments posted on r/SubredditDrama.

The ongoing battle between Reddit and its users highlights the importance of maintaining accessible and supportive online communities for individuals with niche interests.