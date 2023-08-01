Reddit Improves Website Experience for Logged-Out Users

Reddit is implementing several updates to enhance the website experience for users who are not logged in. The company aims to improve performance, search results, and community interactions.

In a recent blog post, Reddit stated that many people rely on search engines to find relevant content on the site. As a result, the company is focusing on enhancing the experience for occasional or first-time visitors.

One of the updates includes a simplified layout for the search results page. This new design prioritizes posts on mobile devices, making it easier for users to access relevant content. Moreover, the landing page has been redesigned to allow users to browse through content without the need to search. The top of the landing page now features six trending posts, instead of the previous four. Additionally, the company has increased the title sizes of posts and improved the inset for images and videos.

For desktop users, Reddit introduced a sticky sidebar, enabling independent scrolling through the content. When visiting a subreddit’s landing page, logged-out users will see relevant information about the community in the sidebar, including the community banner, description, number of members, and community rules. However, custom styling for subreddits will not be visible to logged-out users.

Another significant improvement is the doubling of page load speeds for logged-out users, increasing the performance of the site.

These updates are the second rollout for the logged-out experience this year. In March, Reddit made the website screen reader-friendly and improved overall webpage cleanliness.

The latest enhancements will be available for both mobile and desktop users. However, the mobile site still displays a popup that many users find annoying and unnecessary.

Additionally, Reddit recently announced the testing of ‘official’ badges with limited accounts, a new verification mark. The company plans to introduce new accessibility features for its apps in August. However, users who protested against Reddit’s API changes, which led to the shutdown of numerous third-party apps, were not satisfied with these promises.

Overall, these changes signify Reddit’s effort to accommodate users without an account and position itself as a reliable search engine alternative. The company also aims to generate more ad revenue as it focuses on profitability.