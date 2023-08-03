CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Reddit Resolves Hour-Long Outage

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Reddit Resolves Hour-Long Outage

Reddit recently experienced a major service interruption that lasted for about an hour. During this time, users were unable to load any pages on the site while logged in. Error messages and blank screens were encountered, although logging out allowed access to the site. Fortunately, I can confirm that Reddit has successfully resolved the issue and browsing the platform is now back to normal.

The outage affected not just me, but also several colleagues at The Verge, as evident from the nearly 30,000 user reports on Downdetector. It appears that the incident impacted desktop web, mobile web, and the company’s native mobile apps.

This recent disruption follows a series of other issues that Reddit has faced in the past few weeks. In June, the platform experienced crashes due to multiple subreddits going dark in protest of the company’s API pricing. Additionally, in July, Reddit’s search function was malfunctioning for several hours.

Reddit promptly communicated the resolution of this latest incident on its status site at 6:15 PM ET.

Though this brief service disruption certainly caused inconvenience to users, it is comforting to know that Reddit acted swiftly to address the problem and restore access to its features. We can now continue enjoying the diverse content and engaging discussions that make Reddit such a popular platform.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

The New Alienware Aurora R16: Smaller, Cooler, and Quieter

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Nokia 130 and 150: Feature Phones for Simpler Times

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Camera App Shortcuts Coming to iOS 17

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Satellite

Satellite Laser Communication System Market

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Meta Introduces Open-Source AI Tool ‘AudioCraft’ for Music Creation

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Ryugu Asteroid Contains Evidence of Pre-Solar Grains, Water, and Essential Elements for Life

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Shopify Positioned for Growth with AI Technology and Streamlined Operations

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments