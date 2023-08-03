Reddit Resolves Hour-Long Outage

Reddit recently experienced a major service interruption that lasted for about an hour. During this time, users were unable to load any pages on the site while logged in. Error messages and blank screens were encountered, although logging out allowed access to the site. Fortunately, I can confirm that Reddit has successfully resolved the issue and browsing the platform is now back to normal.

The outage affected not just me, but also several colleagues at The Verge, as evident from the nearly 30,000 user reports on Downdetector. It appears that the incident impacted desktop web, mobile web, and the company’s native mobile apps.

This recent disruption follows a series of other issues that Reddit has faced in the past few weeks. In June, the platform experienced crashes due to multiple subreddits going dark in protest of the company’s API pricing. Additionally, in July, Reddit’s search function was malfunctioning for several hours.

Reddit promptly communicated the resolution of this latest incident on its status site at 6:15 PM ET.

Though this brief service disruption certainly caused inconvenience to users, it is comforting to know that Reddit acted swiftly to address the problem and restore access to its features. We can now continue enjoying the diverse content and engaging discussions that make Reddit such a popular platform.