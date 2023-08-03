Reddit Experiences Technical Problems, Temporarily Inaccessible to Users

Reddit, the popular discussion site, faced technical difficulties on Wednesday, resulting in the site being inaccessible for many users. The issue was first acknowledged on Reddit’s status page at 1:58 p.m. PT, which stated that they were investigating elevated error rates across the platform. The outage affected Reddit’s desktop web, mobile web, and native apps, with users encountering difficulties in loading the main page and receiving error messages. By 1:48 p.m. PT, there were over 30,000 user reports of problems with Reddit, as reported by monitoring site Downdetector.

By 2:34 p.m. PT, Reddit updated their status page, mentioning that the issue had been identified and a fix was being implemented. They further announced that all systems were operational by 3 p.m. PT, indicating that the problem had been resolved.

It is worth noting that Reddit is home to over 100,000 active communities from around the world, covering a wide range of topics and interests. This recent incident of technical difficulties adds to a series of previous instances where the site experienced accessibility issues. In June, thousands of subreddits went offline to protest the company’s new pricing policy for API access. Additionally, in March, Reddit faced five hours of inaccessibility due to an internal systems issue.

On a separate note, in June, Reddit announced a restructuring plan that involved the elimination of 90 jobs, reducing its workforce by 5%. The aim of this restructuring was to position the company for profitability by 2024. While Reddit had submitted a draft registration statement to the SEC for a proposed IPO in December 2021, there have been no recent updates regarding their plans to go public.