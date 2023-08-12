CityLife

Technology

Red Dead Redemption Coming to Nintendo Switch with an 11.4GB Download Size

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
Rockstar Games is set to release Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch next week. The game will require an 11.4GB download, as stated by Nintendo’s Switch eShop and website. This version of the game will include both the base game and the Undead Nightmare expansion. However, the online multiplayer mode will not be available on the Switch version.

For players who prefer physical copies, Rockstar will release a retail version of the game on October 13th. Physical pre-orders are already available on platforms like Amazon.

Are you excited to play Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below.

