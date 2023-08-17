Red Dead Redemption Runs Smoothly on Nintendo Switch

Good news for fans of Red Dead Redemption and Nintendo Switch: the classic Western game runs perfectly fine on the portable console. Although this may not come as a surprise considering the game’s initial release in 2010 and the Switch’s ability to run similar open-world titles like The Witcher 3, some fans had concerns due to Rockstar Games’ recent track record with remasters.

Having played the first few hours of the Red Dead port on both the Switch and the PS4, it can be confirmed that the game feels exactly like the original. It retains its occasionally clunky gameplay, immersive cinematic storytelling, and attention to detail that Rockstar is known for. Despite its age, the core gameplay still holds up and provides a beautiful, immersive experience when riding across the plains at sunset.

The developer claims that the game runs at a constant 30fps, and during testing, there were no noticeable frame rate drops or technical issues. Although it may appear somewhat dated compared to the more recent sequel, this is to be expected since it is a straight port and not a remaster.

Unlike Rockstar’s bug-ridden remaster of the original 3D Grand Theft Auto trilogy released in 2021, Red Dead Redemption’s port has been relatively trouble-free. It offers the same content as the original game, including the additional Undead Nightmare expansion.

Overall, the smooth performance of Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch is welcomed news for those who want to enjoy the game on the go.