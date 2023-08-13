Red Dead Redemption Coming to Switch with New Screenshots

Red Dead Redemption is set to release on the Nintendo Switch, as announced earlier this week. The game will be accompanied by new screenshots, giving players a closer look at what to expect. The images also showcase the Undead Nightmare DLC that will be included in the Switch version.

In Red Dead Redemption, players follow the story of former outlaw John Marston as he is forced to hunt down his former gang members after his family is threatened by federal agents. The game takes place across the vast landscapes of the American West and Mexico, as Marston tries to leave behind his violent past. This critically acclaimed title serves as a prequel to the popular 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

One of the highlights of the Switch version is the inclusion of the Undead Nightmare DLC. This expansion transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into a zombie-infested apocalyptic setting. Players will have to fight for their survival against hordes of the undead in this iconic horror story.

Red Dead Redemption for the Switch will feature the complete single-player experiences of both Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare. Additionally, players can expect bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more. However, it should be noted that the Switch version will not include any multiplayer content.

The release date for Red Dead Redemption on the Switch has been set for August 17, 2023, for digital download. Those who prefer the physical version can look forward to its arrival on October 13.

With the upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption on the Switch, fans of the franchise can now enjoy this immersive and highly acclaimed game on the popular handheld console.