Red Dead Redemption PS4 Port: A Mixed Hands-On Impressions

The newly released PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption has garnered much criticism, but it turns out it is not as disappointing as anticipated. However, it falls short of being the remaster that this beloved PS3 classic truly deserves. Having played through the opening hours of the open-world epic, we have mixed impressions.

On the positive side, Red Dead Redemption has never looked better on a PlayStation console. The resolution has received a significant boost, resulting in a much sharper New Austin. The game’s art direction is still impressive, aided by the improved resolution that brings out the finer details. It remains an attractive release, even 13 years after its initial launch.

The gameplay holds up well too. Although it lacks the weighty impact of Red Dead Redemption 2, the shooting mechanics still deliver satisfaction. The realistic ragdoll physics when bullets hit bodies are particularly noteworthy.

Red Dead Redemption excels in cutscene direction, voice acting, and story pacing, even by today’s standards. The captivating tale of John Marston drew us in once again within just half an hour of playing this re-release. Its well-deserved reputation is unlikely to fade.

However, priced at $50 / £40, it feels like this PS4 port should offer more. Apart from the resolution boost, there are no substantial improvements. The frame rate is capped at a disappointing 30 frames-per-second, and there are no enhancements to character models or environments.

Fortunately, we haven’t encountered any new bugs, but we have noticed problems with shadows, particularly late pop-ins on buildings, which can be distracting. Additionally, the lighting on distant landmarks appears off until you get closer, suggesting a draw distance issue.

While the overall visuals of this PS4 version are pleasing, the menu presentation is a different story. Menu text and icons have not been upgraded, resulting in a jarring contrast against what seems to be a 4K re-release.

In conclusion, this PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption is not a complete disaster like the infamous Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, but it still feels lacking for its steep price tag. A more comprehensive remaster was expected. We will provide a full review in the near future.