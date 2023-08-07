Rockstar Games Rereleasing Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Rockstar Games has announced that the original Red Dead Redemption will be rereleased on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Players will now have the opportunity to experience the open-world Western adventure on these modern platforms. The digital version of the game will be available on August 17th, with a physical release planned for October 13th.

The Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store versions of Red Dead Redemption will be priced at $49.99. However, Rockstar has not yet disclosed the pricing for the physical versions.

This rerelease will include the Undead Nightmare expansion, which introduced zombies to the Red Dead world, as well as the bonus content from the “Game of the Year” edition. However, multiplayer will not be included.

PlayStation 4 owners will also be able to enjoy Red Dead Redemption on the PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility. However, there has been no announcement regarding an Xbox version of this port. It is worth noting that the original Xbox 360 release of Red Dead Redemption has been playable on Xbox One since 2016 via backward compatibility.

The PS4 and Switch port of Red Dead Redemption is being developed by Double Eleven, as stated by Rockstar in a news release. Double Eleven has previously worked on console versions of games such as Minecraft Dungeons, Rust, and the Lego Harry Potter series.

Red Dead Redemption follows the story of John Marston, a former outlaw and gang member who is coerced by the U.S. government to track down his former associates. While the main story of Marston’s journey is grounded and serious, the game’s Undead Nightmare expansion takes a more spooky and supernatural direction.

Originally released in 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Red Dead Redemption was both a critical and commercial success. It received numerous game of the year awards and sold over 23 million copies. Rockstar Games then released a sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, in 2018, which proved to be even more successful with over 53 million units shipped.

In addition to the Red Dead Redemption rerelease, Rockstar also faced challenges with the launch of the remastered collection of three Grand Theft Auto games, titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition. However, they have since made improvements to address bugs and graphical issues.

