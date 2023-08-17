Red Dead Redemption’s PS4 Port Ranks High on PlayStation Store

The PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption has quickly become the top-ranking title on the PS Store, as reported by fans on Twitter. Despite the game’s high price of $50, it is expected to sell well.

The recently announced PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption is currently ranked second on the PlayStation Store’s ‘trending’ page in Europe. It has gained a lot of attention, with only EA Sports FC 24 being more popular. In the US, Red Dead Redemption is currently third, following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Grand Theft Auto V.

Criticism has been directed towards this re-release of Red Dead Redemption. According to Rockstar’s official announcement, the new PS4 version does not include any enhancements except for additional language support. Priced at $50, some may find it disheartening to see it gaining so much popularity on the PS Store.

It is important to note that the trending page does not reflect sales or pre-orders. Red Dead Redemption cannot be pre-ordered yet, but it can be added to the wishlist.

Nevertheless, the port is proving to be popular. While it has received criticism from hardcore gamers, it is expected to be embraced by more casual gamers who are eager to experience Red Dead Redemption on current consoles. It is likely that the PS4 port will continue to rank high on the PS Store’s best-sellers list in the coming weeks.

What are your expectations for Red Dead Redemption on PS4? Do you think this trending list is indicative of its success? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.