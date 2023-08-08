The Red Dead Redemption Community Reacts to Port Announcement

Yesterday, Rockstar Games announced the upcoming port of the original Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. While this news opens up access to the game for a wider audience, not everyone in the Red Dead Redemption community is thrilled.

The announcement trailer for the port indicates that there will be no significant improvements to the graphics or framerate. Many fans were hoping for a remaster, but it seems this will be a simple barebones port. The only added feature mentioned is expanded language support, which, although appreciated, does not meet the expectations of most fans.

One major disappointment is the absence of multiplayer, a feature that was originally available in the game. Regular updates and free DLC packs kept the multiplayer mode fresh, with new missions, maps, and characters. Their omission from this port is a letdown for fans who enjoyed the multiplayer experience.

To compound matters, the price for the port is set at £40/$50, which is more expensive than purchasing the original Xbox 360 version on the Xbox Games Store. Some fans find it hard to justify paying this price for a 13-year-old game that offers less content than the original and fails to leverage the capabilities of modern technology.

PC players are also feeling left out, as Rockstar has not announced a PC release for Red Dead Redemption.

Unsurprisingly, comments on the announcement trailer and social media channels express disappointment and frustration. Many fans claim that Rockstar consistently disappoints with their decisions. Some users on the game’s subreddit are urging fellow fans to hold off on purchasing the Switch and PS4 release.

Fans are also pointing to a 2011 quote from Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two, in which he emphasized the importance of remastering games with improved technology, visuals, and performance enhancements. This stands in contrast to the seemingly lackluster effort put into this port.

Last year, Rockstar faced criticism for the technical issues in the GTA Trilogy remaster, which was developed by a third-party. This has led some fans to question why Rockstar chose to outsource the port of Red Dead Redemption rather than working on a remaster internally.

The digital release of Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Switch is scheduled for August 17th. Fans will soon be able to assess its performance and see if their concerns are warranted.