The release of Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch allows more players to enjoy Rockstar’s popular wild west game. The Switch version, in particular, is well-suited for the hardware. Although the PS4 version had higher expectations, it is essentially a game that looks and plays like the Xbox 360 original in handheld mode, with a native 1080p mode when docked.

The Switch version has content parity with the PS4 version and includes the main Red Dead Redemption adventure and the Undead Nightmare expansion. However, multiplayer mode is not included. The highlight of the Switch version is its 1080p docked presentation. Compared to the Xbox 360 and PS3 originals, the Switch version offers improved clarity and reduced flickering in distant detail and fine details like fences.

The Switch version matches the base PS4 version’s native resolution of 1080p. However, the anti-aliasing type used in the Switch version, FXAA post-process anti-aliasing, is not as visually pleasing as the temporal super-sampling used in the PS4 version. Despite this drawback, the Switch version runs smoothly and has a lower burden on the GPU.

The visual enhancements over the original Xbox 360 version are limited. The geometric LOD settings and core texture work remain the same as the 2010 release. There is a boost in shadow quality and slight changes in water reflections, but the overall presentation is similar to the original game.

The Switch version offers a comparable visual experience to the PS4 version, but with some limitations. The texture filtering quality on the ground is lower on the Switch, resulting in blurred textures at tight angles. The grass density and geometric pop-in are similar on both consoles.

In terms of performance, the Switch version runs at a stable 30 frames per second at 1080p. Some areas, such as the Armadillo saloon at night and dense NPC battles, may experience drops in frame rate. However, overall performance is impressive considering the Switch’s specifications.

The Switch version of Red Dead Redemption provides a solid and comparable experience to the PS4 version. It offers improved visuals and performance compared to the original Xbox 360 version. The game runs smoothly at 30fps, even in demanding areas with many zombies or NPCs on screen. Portable play on the Switch is also smooth at 720p and 30fps.

Overall, the release of Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch allows a wider audience to enjoy the game. The Switch version provides a satisfactory experience, with some minor drawbacks compared to the PS4 version. However, it still offers an impressive performance given the hardware limitations of the Nintendo Switch.