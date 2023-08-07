Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Rockstar has announced that Red Dead Redemption and its zombie add-on Undead Nightmare will be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17. The game, originally launched in 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, is being ported to the new platforms by UK developer Double Eleven Studios, with backward compatibility for PlayStation 5.

The port is not a remaster or a remake, but it does come with newly supported languages, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish. The digital version of the game is priced at $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store, with physical versions available from October 13.

Unfortunately, Rockstar has not mentioned any plans for PC or Xbox versions. The original Red Dead Redemption is already playable on modern Xbox consoles through backward compatibility. However, the absence of an official PC release from Rockstar is likely to disappoint some fans.

Red Dead Redemption follows the story of John Marston as he embarks on a journey across the American west and Mexico to track down the remaining members of the Van der Linde Gang. The events of Red Dead Redemption 2, released in 2018, serve as a prequel to the story of its predecessor.

The Nintendo Switch and PS4 versions of Red Dead Redemption also include Undead Nightmare, an expansion that adds a zombie-infested storyline where Marston must fight to survive.

