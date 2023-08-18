CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Red Dead Redemption Port: A Substantial Upgrade, but Not Without Flaws

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
The Red Dead Redemption port may have faced criticism, but it cannot be ignored that the game has undergone significant improvements since its initial release 13 years ago. While expressing any positivity about the game may seem divisive, it is important to acknowledge the progress it has made.

Prior to its launch, fans expressed their disappointment with the game’s price, which is currently set at $49.99. However, now that the game is available, fans are even more upset, as they feel they deserve nothing less than perfection.

One notable improvement in the port is the image quality, as reported by Eurogamer. The compatible PS consoles offer a more stable and sharp image compared to the Xbox X, which still exhibits jagged edges. While playing the Switch version, visual enhancements can also be observed, albeit to a lesser extent due to the console’s lower power.

When comparing the port on different consoles, the differences in visual details may seem insignificant. However, there are more visual enhancements than anticipated, especially in terms of higher-resolution shadow maps in the PS port. Nevertheless, despite attempts at major aesthetic upgrades, the port still falls short of expectations.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Dead Redemption port is now available for download on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

