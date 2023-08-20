Rockstar Games Confirms Port of “Red Dead Redemption” for PS4 and Nintendo Switch

There have been rumors circulating about a potential remaster or remake of the popular 2010 video game “Red Dead Redemption.” Rockstar Games has now officially confirmed that a port of the original game will indeed be released for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The port of “Red Dead Redemption” was released on Friday and appears to be working smoothly, unlike the problematic launch of the “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition.” The port also offers a slight improvement compared to the original Xbox 360 version, thanks to the inclusion of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology.

Twitter user National Pepper recently discovered something interesting while going through the files for the game on the Nintendo Switch. They found that the executable file for the game, developed by Double Eleven Studios, is titled “rdrremaster.” This finding has led to speculation that the project was initially intended to be a full remaster but might have been scaled back after the negative reception of the GTA Trilogy remaster.

The definition of a remaster can vary significantly in terms of the level of effort put into it, so technically, Take-Two could still consider this a remaster despite any changes made along the way. Despite some backlash over its $50 price point, “Red Dead Redemption” is performing well on sales charts over a decade after its initial release. In the UK, it is currently the best-selling PS4 game on the PlayStation Store, while in the US, it ranks as the fourth best-selling PS4 game and the sixth best-selling Switch game.

Rockstar Games’ decision to release a port of “Red Dead Redemption” for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch demonstrates the continued popularity and demand for this critically acclaimed title. Players can now experience the game on modern consoles, with potential enhancements and improvements compared to the original version.