CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Red Dead Redemption Port Announcement Receives Mixed Reactions

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Red Dead Redemption Port Announcement Receives Mixed Reactions

The recent announcement of Red Dead Redemption coming to the Switch and PlayStation 4 has generated a mix of reactions from fans. While some are pleasantly surprised by the news, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm.

Following the troubled release of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, which exceeded sales expectations, the simple port of John Marston’s original adventure has drawn criticism from certain members of the community. Fans have taken to social media and the Red Dead Redemption subreddit to express their frustrations, with some even calling for a boycott of the game.

A popular thread titled “Do not buy Red Dead Redemption” has gained significant attention, citing concerns about the game’s premium price and lack of additional content or enhancements compared to the original version. Many users have echoed these sentiments in various comments across different platforms.

It’s worth noting that the development of this port is being handled by independent studio Double Eleven, founded by former Rockstar Leeds’ programmers. While some fans are disappointed that Rockstar is not directly involved in the port, others have expressed confidence in Double Eleven’s capabilities based on their previous work on games like Minecraft Dungeons.

As of now, there are no official details regarding the performance and graphics of the game on the Switch and PlayStation 4. However, side-by-side comparison videos have already surfaced online, offering a glimpse of what to expect.

It seems that a considerable number of users are hesitant to purchase the game on the Switch, with many opting to wait for a sale or even skip it altogether. The community is eagerly awaiting more information and gameplay footage to make an informed decision.

If you’re a fan of Red Dead Redemption, how do you feel about its upcoming release on the Switch? Will you be picking it up when it launches on Nintendo’s hybrid platform next week? Let us know your thoughts.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Another Accidental Reveal Ahead of Pokémon Presents August 2023 Showcase

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Competitors Report Issues with PS5 USB Ports at Evo Championships

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Lotus Emira I4: A Closer Look at the Smaller-Engined Model

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Nissan Unveils Z Nismo with Nine-Speed Automatic Transmission

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Placing and Moving Altars: A Guide

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Microsoft Azure Users Now Have Access to NVIDIA Accelerated Computing Technology

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Preparing Students for the Future: The Importance of Immersive Learning

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments