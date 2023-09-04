Is Red Dead Redemption 3 in the Works?

It has been rumored online that Red Dead Redemption 3 is currently in development. While this claim is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that Rockstar might be shifting their focus from Grand Theft Auto 6 to work on the highly anticipated sequel to the popular western-themed game.

The leak originated from a well-known leaker on Twitter, @MyTimeToShineH, who has previously shared information about upcoming movies. Since this is their first leak related to video games, it remains to be seen if their track record will hold up in the gaming industry.

If Red Dead Redemption 3 is indeed in the works, there are theories circulating about the possible storyline. One popular suggestion is that the game could be a prequel to Red Dead Redemption 2, showcasing the earlier years of the Van Der Linde Gang.

This would provide an opportunity for players to experience the events leading up to the gang’s disbandment in Blackwater, as depicted in Red Dead Redemption 2. It would also tie in with the narrative progression of the previous games in the series.

Fans are divided in their excitement for Red Dead Redemption 3 versus the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6. Both franchises have a dedicated following, and the release of either game would undoubtedly be highly anticipated by gamers worldwide.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Rockstar regarding the development of Red Dead Redemption 3. However, the leak has sparked speculation and excitement among enthusiasts of the franchise.

