Red Dead Redemption 2: The Thrill of Being a Bastard

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Red Dead Redemption 2 is embracing your inner outlaw. While playing the game, I tried my best to uphold honor and morality, but there’s something exhilarating about robbing stuck-up rich individuals on trains or storming banks. These moments define Red Dead Redemption 2 at its finest.

However, it is disappointing that outside of the main story missions, opportunities to rob banks are scarce. Although you can hold up stores or NPCs whenever you please, there’s a desire to steal from the big institutions. Unfortunately, the game locks you out of every damn bank.

This limitation makes sense from a story perspective. Bank robberies are meant to be significant events that require planning and offer unexpected twists. It wouldn’t feel right if Arthur could effortlessly rob any bank he stumbled upon. Nonetheless, we can’t ignore the fact that this is a video game!

Thankfully, a mod called “Bank Robberies” addresses this issue. As the name suggests, it allows players to enter any bank in the game and initiate a robbery just like they would in a store. Naturally, the rewards are greater than robbing a post office, but beware of the swift and merciless response from law enforcement. It’s crucial to devise a plan and perhaps leave Lenny behind, considering past mishaps.

While this mod may deviate from the game’s intended narrative, it offers players the opportunity to explore their inner outlaw fantasies. It adds an extra layer of excitement and challenge to the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. So, gear up and embrace your notorious side, as you embark on daring bank heists that will keep you on the edge of your saddle.