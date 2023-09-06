Realme Narzo 60x: Specifications, Price, and Availability

Realme has launched the Narzo 60X in India, expanding its Narzo 60 lineup. The Narzo 60X joins the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro, which were introduced in the country in July. The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the Realme 11x 5G, released in India in August. The Narzo 60X offers impressive features at an affordable price point.

In terms of pricing, the Realme Narzo 60x comes in two storage variants – 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. The smartphone is available in Nebula Purple and Stellar Green color options. It will go on sale starting September 15 through the Realme website and Amazon. There will also be a live commerce sale on September 12.

The Realme Narzo 60x boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 680 nits. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTeSoCesen Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The device offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage, expandable up to 12GB.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 60x features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, support for 5G and 4G connectivity, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The handset weighs 190 grams and has a thickness of 7.89mm.

In conclusion, the Realme Narzo 60x offers attractive specifications at an affordable price. With its high refresh rate display, powerful processor, and impressive camera setup, it is a compelling option for budget-conscious smartphone buyers.

Source: Gadgets 360