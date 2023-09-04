Realme Narzo 60X and Realme Buds T300 to Launch in India: Here’s What to Expect

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphones in India this week. The company has confirmed the launch of the Realme Narzo 60X 5G and the Realme Buds T300 through promotional images and tweets. The Narzo 60X will be available in a green color option, while the Buds T300 will come in black and white variants.

According to reports, the Realme Narzo 60X is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It is likely to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is said to run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

In terms of photography, the Narzo 60X is rumored to have a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait shots. The front camera is expected to be an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also speculated to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Alongside the smartphone, Realme will also be launching the Buds T300 wireless earphones. These earbuds are likely to have a 12.4mm audio driver and offer up to seven hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Overall, the Realme Narzo 60X and Buds T300 are anticipated to offer powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and fast charging support. The launch event is scheduled for September 6.

Sources:

– Appuals (article link)

– 91Mobiles (article link)