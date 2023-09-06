Introducing the Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Features and Specifications

Realme has recently unveiled the latest addition to its Narzo 60 series of smartphones – the Realme Narzo 60x 5G. This device follows the release of the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro smartphones. With a MediaTek chipset at its core and a powerful 5000mAh battery, the Narzo 60x promises to deliver reliable performance and long-lasting battery life.

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G comes in two variants – 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,499, respectively. Customers can choose between Nebula Purple and Stellar Green color options. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 15 on Amazon.in and Realme.com.

Featuring a 6.71-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, the Narzo 60x offers a refreshing 120Hz refresh rate and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. Its octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset provides smooth and efficient performance.

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, customized with Realme’s own realm UI. It can be expanded beyond its built-in storage capacity of 128GB using a microSD card.

In terms of photography, the Narzo 60x offers a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary camera for portrait shots. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for capturing stunning selfies.

This smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy and secure unlocking. The 5000mAh battery supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, allowing for quick and convenient charging.

With its impressive specifications and 5G connectivity, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G is poised to provide a seamless and enjoyable smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]