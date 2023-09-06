Realme Launches Narzo 60x Smartphone and Buds T300 TWS Earphones

Realme has expanded its Narzo 60 lineup with the introduction of the Narzo 60x smartphone. Positioned below the standard and Pro models, the Narzo 60x boasts the powerful Dimensity 6100+ SoC and runs on the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The handset offers 128GB of storage with the option of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Featuring a large 6.72″ 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display with an impressive 680 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate, the Narzo 60x provides an immersive visual experience. The screen includes a centered punch hole housing an 8MP selfie camera and incorporates an embedded fingerprint scanner within the power button.

The rear cover of the Narzo 60x is designed with a unique Glitter Sand Process that Realme calls the InterstellarX Design. This design creates a stunning effect in the light, resembling dazzling stars. The back panel also features an 8-layer gradient coating that provides a Gradient Light Effect. The Stellar Green color variant draws inspiration from the galaxy, with each X-shaped line representing a path to discovery.

On the rear panel, the Narzo 60x showcases a circular camera island that houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone supports 5G connectivity and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, allowing the device to charge from 1% to 50% within just 29 minutes.

The Realme Narzo 60x shares similarities with the Realme 11x but features a different primary camera, offering 50MP instead of 64MP. The smartphone comes in two variants: the 4GB/128GB model is priced at INR12,999 ($155/€145), and the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at INR14,999 ($180/€170). Both models will be available in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colors and will go on sale in India starting September 12 through Realme’s official website and Amazon.in.

In addition to the Narzo 60x smartphone, Realme has also launched the Buds T300 TWS earphones. These earbuds feature a lightweight design with 12.4mm drivers and offer 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The buds support touch controls and provide a 360° Spatial Audio Effect. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they boast 50ms latency and also support Dolby Atmos, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

The Buds T300 TWS earphones offer up to 8 hours of music playback at 50% volume without ANC and 6 hours with ANC, thanks to the 43 mAh battery in each bud. When paired with the charging case, which features a 460 mAh battery, users can enjoy up to 40 hours of total playback without ANC and 30 hours with ANC. A quick 10-minute top-up through the USB-C port on the charging case provides up to 7 hours of music playback at 50% volume with ANC turned off.

The Realme Buds T300 TWS earphones are priced at INR2,299 ($28/€26) and are available in Stylish Black and Youth White colors. Sales will begin in India starting September 12 through Realme’s official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

