Realme Narzo 60x 5G: The Slimmest 5G Phone in the Market

Realme is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, in India. This phone is being touted as the slimmest 5G phone in the market and has generated a lot of anticipation. The company has also announced the release of the Buds T300 TWS alongside the Narzo 60x 5G.

The launch event for the Realme Narzo 60x 5G is scheduled to begin at noon today and can be watched live on Realme’s YouTube account. Realme has confirmed that Amazon India will be selling the Narzo 60x and other sales channels are expected to be included as well.

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G boasts a slim design, measuring only 7.89mm in thickness. It will be available in black and light green color options. The phone features a punch-hole display with curved edges, giving it a modern and sleek look.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. This means that it can charge from 0% to 30% in just 29 minutes, ensuring quick and efficient charging.

Realme has been active in launching new products recently. The entry-level Realme C51 was just released in India, featuring a 90Hz display and 33W quick charging. The Realme C55 is also expected to be launched soon, following the Realme 11 and Realme 11x as well as the Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

Overall, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G is an exciting addition to Realme’s lineup, offering slim design and fast charging capabilities. Stay tuned for more updates on the availability and pricing of the phone.

