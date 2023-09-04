Realme to Launch Narzo 60x 5G Smartphone and Buds T300 True Wireless Earbuds

Realme has announced that it will be launching the Narzo 60x 5G smartphone in India on September 6. Alongside the smartphone, the company will also introduce the Realme Buds T300 true wireless earbuds.

The invite for the event highlights Realme’s commitment to innovation and providing users with cutting-edge technology. The company promises that the Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 will offer sleek designs, impressive performance, and a range of innovative features.

As for the Narzo 60x 5G, it is rumored to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The device will come with a large 5000mAh battery, providing users with long-lasting battery life.

The Narzo 60x 5G will be available in multiple RAM and storage options, allowing users to choose the configuration that best suits their needs.

In addition to the smartphone, Realme will also introduce the Buds T300 true wireless earbuds. These earbuds will feature a stem design and will come with active noise cancellation technology. With a 12.4mm driver unit, the Buds T300 promises to deliver a clear and loud music experience for users.

Realme continues to expand its product portfolio and aims to provide users with devices that offer exceptional performance and features. The launch event for the Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and Buds T300 true wireless earbuds is set to take place digitally on September 6.

Sources:

– Realme Narzo 60 series launch invite

– Rumored specifications of the Realme Narzo 60x 5G smartphone