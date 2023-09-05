Realme to Launch Narzo 60x 5G Smartphone and Buds T300 TWS Earbuds

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, is expanding its smartphone and AIOT portfolio in the country with the upcoming launch of two new products. The company will introduce the Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and the Realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds at a virtual event.

The Narzo 60x 5G boasts an ultra-slim 7.89mm design and features the impressive 33W SUPERVooC fast charging technology. On the other hand, the Realme Buds T300 comes with 30dB active noise cancellation, promising exceptional sound quality.

The virtual launch event for these products is scheduled for September 6, starting at 12 noon. Realme will livestream the event on its official YouTube channel.

The Narzo 60x 5G is rumored to sport a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a possible 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and have a 5000mAh battery. Multiple RAM and storage options are likely to be available as well.

As for the Realme Buds T300, they are anticipated to have a stem design and support active noise cancellation. These true wireless earbuds will feature a 12.4mm driver unit and provide a clear and loud music experience.

Realme continues to expand its product offerings, providing consumers with a range of choices that cater to their needs and preferences. The launch of the Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and Buds T300 TWS earbuds further strengthens Realme’s commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality devices.

Definitions:

– AIOT: AIOT stands for Artificial Intelligence of Things, which refers to the integration of artificial intelligence technology into different devices and objects connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).

– TWS: TWS is an abbreviation for True Wireless Stereo, a technology that enables wireless audio transmission between two devices (e.g., earbuds) without the need for any physical connection.

– RAM: RAM stands for Random Access Memory, a type of computer memory that is used to store data that is currently being used by a program or process. It provides temporary storage for data that can be quickly accessed by the computer’s processor.

– YouTube: YouTube is a popular online video-sharing platform that allows users to upload, view, and share videos. It is owned by Google.