Realme Set to Launch Narzo 60x 5G Smartphone and Buds T300 Earbuds

Realme is preparing to introduce its latest smartphone, the Narzo 60x 5G, as well as a new pair of wireless earbuds called Buds T300 in India on September 6. The company has provided some details about the devices, confirming that the Narzo 60x will offer 5G connectivity and support for 33W fast charging.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to have many similarities with the recently announced Realme 11x. It is anticipated to feature a 6.72-inch IPC LCD display, a powerful Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and a large 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera capabilities, the Narzo 60x is likely to include a 50 MP main shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back.

On the other hand, the Realme Buds T300 earbuds were initially launched earlier this year in Indonesia. These earbuds boast 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, active noise cancellation, and 360-degree spatial audio. The Buds T300 are available in both white and black color options and come equipped with four microphones (two on each earbud). They offer a combined battery life of 40 hours when used with the charging case.

Realme continues to expand its smartphone and audio portfolio, bringing new products to the Indian market. With the Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and Buds T300 earbuds, users can expect cutting-edge features and a seamless user experience.

Definitions:

– IPC LCD: In-Plane Switching Liquid Crystal Display, a type of LCD panel that offers better color reproduction and wider viewing angles compared to TN (Twisted Nematic) and VA (Vertical Alignment) panels.

– SoC: System-on-Chip, an integrated circuit that combines various components of a computer or electronic system onto a single chip.

– MP: Megapixel, a unit of measurement used to describe the resolution of a digital camera or image sensor.

