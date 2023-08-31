Unboxing the Realme GT5 240W: A Phone with Excessive Power

The Realme GT5 240W is a smartphone that embraces excessiveness. With its 1TB of storage, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a whopping 24GB of RAM, this device is a powerhouse. Not only that, but it also boasts a 4,600mAh battery that supports an astonishing 240 watts of charging power. Although not the first phone to offer such fast charging technology, as its predecessor, the GT3, had already achieved this feat, the GT5 takes it to the next level. Realme claims that the GT5 can recharge up to 20% of its battery in just 80 seconds.

In terms of physical features, the Realme GT5 sports a 6.74-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 1240x2772px. The panel delivers vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and impressive brightness levels. The glass covering the display is flat and provides a sleek and seamless look.

Turning the phone around, the design takes an interesting twist. The glass tapers down towards a fully rounded edge. The camera module and SuperVOOC charging LED indicators are placed on a curved island that stretches across the top and bottom of the phone. The overall design exudes a liquid metal-like appearance and feels incredibly smooth to the touch. There are no sharp corners or edges to be found, enhancing the user experience.

Currently, the Realme GT5 is only available in China, but it is expected to hit other markets in due course. Stay tuned for our charging test and additional updates on this powerful device.

