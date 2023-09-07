CityLife

New Leak Reveals Key Specifications of Realme GT 5 Pro

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
A new leak suggests that the Realme GT 5 Pro, the upcoming addition to the Realme GT 5 lineup, will come with several impressive features. According to the leak, the smartphone is expected to feature a curved 2K display. It is also said to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with a whopping 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

This leak corroborates earlier reports and builds on the previous leaked information about the camera setup. The Realme GT 5 Pro is rumored to have a primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the leak reveals that the device will support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Realme GT 5, which was released earlier this year, already showcased impressive specifications with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of inbuilt storage. It featured a 4,600mAh battery with 240W wired fast charging support. Another variant of the Realme GT 5 was also unveiled, with a larger 5,240mAh battery and 150W fast charging support.

Although the battery details of the Realme GT 5 Pro have not been hinted at, the leaked information suggests that it will likely be another power-packed device from Realme.

