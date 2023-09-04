New Realme Smartphone and Earbuds Coming Soon to India

Realme has officially announced that it will be launching the Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and the Buds T300 earbuds in India this month. The company has provided a launch date of September 6 at 12 pm. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, as well as on Realme’s social media platforms.

The Narzo 60x 5G will be a part of the existing Narzo 60 series and is confirmed to feature 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Realme has shared a teaser image of the smartphone, which indicates that it will have a design with flat edges and a large circular camera hump on the back, similar to the Realme 11 series. The website listing suggests that the Narzo 60x 5G will be available in a green color option.

While there aren’t any official specifications available, it is speculated that the Narzo 60x 5G could be a rebranded version of the Realme 11x 5G. If this is the case, we can expect the smartphone to come with a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, 64MP cameras, Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, and the possibility of Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) for additional RAM. The expected price of the Narzo 60x 5G is below Rs 20,000.

In addition to the smartphone, Realme is also expected to launch the Buds T300 earbuds, which will offer 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, and an in-ear design. The expected price of the earbuds is below Rs 5,000.

As the launch event is just two days away, it is advised to wait and see how these new Realme products turn out. Stay tuned for more details on the specifications and pricing.

Sources: Realme India (website)