Realme Introduces the Affordable Realme C51 Smartphone

Realme has expanded its budget-friendly C-series smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Realme C51. With a price tag under Rs 10,000, this phone offers an impressive set of features. One notable feature is its large 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel, which boasts a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and navigation. The Realme C51 also comes with 33W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices.

In terms of design, the Realme C51 stands out with its sleek and slim profile, measuring just 7.99mm thick. This makes it unique among its competitors in the same price range. The phone is currently available in Mint Green and Carbon Black color options. The initial limited quantity sale began earlier this week, and the first official sale will commence on September 11.

When it comes to specifications, the Realme C51 offers a host of useful features that cater to a wide range of customers. While it does not support 5G connectivity, it compensates with a 90Hz 6.74-inch display, offering a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and up to 560 nits of brightness. Additionally, it includes the “Mini Capsule” feature, which adjusts its size based on notifications, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island notch.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery, the Realme C51 provides reliable performance and extended battery life. Its impressive camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary AI camera, supporting features such as Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face Recognition, Filters, and Bokeh Effect Control. Additionally, it features a 5MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens.

One of the standout features of the Realme C51 is the support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. Realme claims that it can charge up to 50% in just 28 minutes and fully charge in approximately an hour. The charger is included in the box, offering convenience to users.

Realme has also recently launched the Realme C53 in India. This model boasts a 108-megapixel camera and is priced under Rs 11,000. The company is set to refresh its Narzo series by launching the Realme Narzo 60X 5G on September 6.

