Realme C51: A New Addition to the C-Series Lineup

Realme, the popular smartphone brand, has recently launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C51. This new addition to the C-series lineup offers a range of features at an affordable price.

The Realme C51 comes equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ display, offering a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The display boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 560 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

For storage, the Realme C51 packs 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Users also have the option to expand the storage further by adding a microSD card of up to 2TB. The smartphone supports dual SIM and runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, layered with Realme’s own UI T edition.

In terms of photography, the Realme C51 features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main camera and a depth sensor. The smartphone also includes a 5MP selfie camera on the front. Additionally, the Realme C51 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

One of the standout features of the Realme C51 is its 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. This fast charging technology is a first in this price segment, making the Realme C51 an attractive option for users who value quick charging capabilities.

The Realme C51 is available for purchase in Mint Green and Carbon Black color options. It can be bought online from Flipkart and realme.com, as well as offline from authorized retail stores. As part of a launch offer, the company is providing an instant discount of Rs 500 for customers using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

Realme continues to innovate and provide users with affordable smartphones that offer a perfect blend of style and performance. The Realme C51 is a true champion in its segment, embodying the brand’s commitment to excellence and pushing boundaries in the smartphone industry.

