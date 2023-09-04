Realme Unveils Budget-Friendly Smartphone Realme C51 in India

Realme has recently launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C51, in India. With the success of the Realme C53 and Narzo N53, the company aims to capture the entry-level smartphone market with its new offering. The Realme C51 is available in a single storage variant, offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, at the affordable price of ₹8,999.

Customers have the option to choose between two elegant color options: Mint Green and Carbon Black. The smartphone’s early bird sale commenced today at 6:00 PM on Flipkart and Realme’s official channels. Additionally, buyers can enjoy an instant discount of ₹500 through select SBI and ICICI bank cards. The first official sale of the Realme C51 is scheduled to begin on September 11 at 12:00 PM.

The Realme C51 boasts impressive specifications that make it an enticing choice for users seeking an affordable smartphone with decent features and performance. It features a 6.74-inch HD LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels, providing smooth visuals and detailed content. With a weight of 186g and a thickness of 7.99mm, the device is slim and lightweight, ensuring comfortable handling and portability.

Powering the Realme C51 is an octa-core Unisoc T612 CPU and G57 GPU, ensuring efficient performance for multitasking and smooth app usage. It runs on the Realme UI T Edition, which is based on the latest Android 13 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that offers long-lasting usage and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging for quick recharging.

In terms of photography, the Realme C51 features a 50MP primary camera and a secondary lens for capturing high-quality photos with enhanced clarity and detail. The front of the device comes with a 5MP selfie shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device also offers a fingerprint reader integrated within the power button for secure authentication.

Sources:

– Realme C51 specifications