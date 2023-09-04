Realme C51: Affordable Smartphone with Impressive Features

Realme has recently introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C51, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 8,999, this smartphone offers an impressive set of features that make it a compelling option for customers looking for value for money.

The Realme C51 boasts a large 6.74-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and fluid visuals. Powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and 4GB RAM, it ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. The device offers 64GB of storage, with the option to expand it further using the RAM expansion technology, allowing for up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

One of the highlights of the Realme C51 is its camera setup. It features a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that captures clear and detailed selfies.

The smartphone is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. Additionally, it supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, allowing for quick charging times. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM functionality, and a 3-card slot.

The Realme C51 runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience. It is available in two attractive color options: Carbon Black and Mint Green.

To sweeten the deal, Realme is offering a Rs. 500 discount on the Realme C51 for customers who purchase it with select bank cards. The smartphone can be purchased starting September 4 from Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

With its affordable price tag and impressive specifications, the Realme C51 is set to become a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers in India.

Sources:

– No URL provided.