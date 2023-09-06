Realme Buds T300 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Realme has launched its new TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds T300, in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,299 and are available in two color options, Stylish Black and Youth White. The Buds T300 earphones come equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers with a titanized diaphragm and HTW wire coil. They offer 360 spatial audio effects when used with the Realme app and come with a 50ms ultra-low latency feature.

The Realme Buds T300 earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and have up to 30dB of active noise cancellation. They also feature touch controls for answering calls, changing tracks, and switching between noise control and transparency mode. The earphones have a 460mAh battery in the charging case and a 43mAh battery in each earphone. With the case, the earbuds provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and a 10-minute charge offers up to seven hours of playback time.

Other notable features of the Realme Buds T300 include an IP55 dust and waterproof rating, four microphones, and a USB Type-C port on the charging case. The earpieces weigh 4.1 grams each, making them lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Overall, the Realme Buds T300 offers a great combination of features, including long battery life, active noise cancellation, and touch controls at an affordable price. These earbuds are a good option for those looking for a budget-friendly TWS earphone with decent sound quality and functionality.

