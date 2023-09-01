Realme C51: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Impressive Features

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, is ready to launch its latest C-series smartphone, the Realme C51, in India. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be unveiled on September 4th. To further entice customers, Realme has announced an early bird sale for the Realme C51.

The early bird sale will take place on September 4th from 6pm to 8pm. Customers will have the option to purchase the smartphone online from realme.com and Flipkart. As an added bonus, Realme has also announced a discount of Rs 500 for customers using HDFC, SBI, and ICICI bank cards.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C51 has already been launched in Taiwan and is expected to be the same variant that will be available in India. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It offers a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 560 nits.

Under the hood, the Realme C51 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on the customized Android 13 operating system with the Realme UI T Edition.

In terms of photography, the Realme C51 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera. The smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

One of the standout features of the Realme C51 is its powerful 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. This ensures that users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about frequent charging.

Overall, the Realme C51 is an impressive budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features usually found in higher-end models. With its attractive display, capable processor, ample storage, and impressive camera setup, the Realme C51 is sure to be a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts.

