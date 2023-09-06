Welcome to Starfield: Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda Game Studios, has officially launched on Xbox Game Pass. This is not only the biggest release for the service in September 2023, but also for the entire year so far.

Players can choose between downloading the full game natively, which requires more than 100GB of storage, or utilize the Cloud Gaming feature of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to stream Starfield over the cloud. This allows players to enjoy the game without the need for extensive downloads.

To assist players in their journey through the vast universe of Starfield, Pure Xbox has prepared a variety of guides to provide valuable tips and tricks. The “#1 top tip for new players guide” serves as an excellent starting point for players seeking guidance in the early stages of the game.

With the official launch of Starfield on Xbox Game Pass, players can finally immerse themselves in the long-awaited space exploration experience. It’s an exciting moment for fans who have been eagerly anticipating this game.

If you’ve had the opportunity to try Starfield on Xbox Game Pass, we would love to hear about your experiences. Share any problems or achievements in the comments below.

