Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) on the Horizon, Says RBC Wealth Management Report

According to a recent report released by the Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) wealth management division, the rise of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is inevitable. The report states that consumers worldwide are showing a preference for electronic payments over physical currency, with more than 70% of respondents from countries such as Sweden and South Korea wanting to go cashless.

RBC argues that the increasing costs of producing and distributing physical currency, as well as the rise of counterfeit notes, make the creation of an electronic form of currency the obvious choice. The report focuses specifically on a digital dollar due to its global prominence. RBC defines a CBDC as a system where individuals hold currency directly at a central bank in electronic format, with no means of converting their holdings into physical currency.

The bank goes on to explain that a digital dollar would operate differently from a physical currency system, as ownership records would be fully electronic and consolidated. This would make transactions between accounts instantaneous and eliminate the delays inherent in the current banking system.

RBC identifies two main benefits of implementing a CBDC: reducing costs and increasing access to payment services, and reducing transaction processing times and float risk. The report highlights that roughly 5% of the US population does not have a bank account, and small businesses often pay significant fees for payment processing. A CBDC would eliminate these costs and provide access to the banking system for the entire population.

Despite the benefits, RBC acknowledges that a CBDC won’t be coming to a Federal Reserve near you anytime soon. The report raises valid concerns about security, privacy, and potential government interference. RBC warns that centralizing data and wealth would create an unparalleled target for hackers, terrorists, and geopolitical rivals. The report also questions the ability to secure a system with hundreds of millions of access points, and privacy concerns arise from centralizing financial information.

RBC concludes that while the efficiency benefits of a CBDC are real and meaningful, they do not justify creating a single point of failure in critical payments infrastructure. The US has historically been a slow adopter of financial innovation, and the implementation of a digital dollar would be a significant challenge given current technological and security limitations.

In summary, while the rise of CBDCs seems inevitable, the report suggests that it may still be some time before a digital dollar becomes a reality due to concerns about security, privacy, and government interference.

Definitions:

1. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC): A digital form of a country’s fiat currency, issued and regulated by the central bank.

2. Fiat Currency: The government-issued currency that is not backed by a physical commodity but by the trust and confidence of the people using it.

Sources:

– Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) wealth management division report