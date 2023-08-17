The Razer BlackWidow V4: A Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer has made significant improvements to its mechanical gaming keyboards by focusing on simpler designs and giving users the ability to customize them. The new Razer BlackWidow V4 takes this customization to the next level by allowing users to swap out the switches for a quieter, clickier, or differently colored typing experience.

The BlackWidow V4 is Razer’s first hot-swappable mechanical keyboard, meaning that users can easily remove and replace the keyboard’s switches. This feature allows gamers to control the sensitivity of specific keys, enhancing their overall gaming experience.

The keyboard comes in a 75% configuration, also known as a “compressed” Ten-Keyless (TKL), and is priced at $190. It features Razer’s third-generation orange tactile switches, which received positive feedback for their performance. Users have the option to swap out the switches to customize their typing feel.

In terms of aesthetics, the BlackWidow V4 maintains Razer’s signature look with a black design, although a white edition is set to be released later this year. It features Razer’s Doubleshot ABS keycaps and customizable lighting with Razer’s Synapse software. The keyboard also includes a volume roller and quick media control buttons for convenience.

The BlackWidow V4 offers a high level of customization. Users can remove keycaps, change stabilizers, and easily swap out switches using hot-swap sockets. The included tools make it suitable for those interested in experimenting with keyboard modifications.

The keyboard is lightweight and made of soft plastic to ensure comfort during use. However, concerns have been raised about its durability over time and the maintenance required to keep it clean. Razer’s third-generation orange tactile switches have been refined to cater to the preferences of mechanical keyboard users, offering a satisfying typing experience for both gaming and regular use.

While the BlackWidow V4 is a promising option for keyboard enthusiasts, it may be too costly for casual users. Other brands, such as Keychron, offer more affordable options with similar features.

Overall, the Razer BlackWidow V4 is an innovative and customizable mechanical gaming keyboard that provides users with the flexibility to tailor their typing experience to their preferences.