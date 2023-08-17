Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard: An Affordable and Accessible Option

For newcomers to the keyboard hobby, group buys can be frustrating. Many highly sought-after keyboard models are not available for immediate purchase. Instead, buyers must pay in advance and wait months for their new keyboard to arrive. Companies like KBDfans, Mode, and CannonKeys have tried to address this issue, but even their stock is often limited. Additionally, the hobby involves a lot of experimentation and customization, which can add to the frustration.

Razer has attempted to solve this problem with its new BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, providing an affordable and accessible option for gaming enthusiasts. In the process, they have created one of their best products to date.

The BlackWidow V4 offers a range of features typically found in custom keyboards. It is equipped with a hot-swap PCB, allowing users to easily switch out the stock tactile switches without soldering. The PCB design also accommodates both three-pin and five-pin switches, and Razer includes a keycap and switch puller in the box for customization.

The keyboard features a gasket-mounted FR4 plate, providing a satisfying level of flex during typing. It also offers excellent sound quality with factory-lubricated plate-mounted stabilizers, two layers of sound-dampening foam, and a pre-installed tape mod to reduce higher frequencies.

In terms of layout, the BlackWidow V4 includes a function row, arrow keys, and a multi-function roller for volume adjustment. Multimedia buttons for muting volume and controlling music playback are also provided.

The BlackWidow V4 introduces Razer’s new third-generation Orange Tactile Switches, which offer a satisfying typing experience. The switches are designed with a transparent top housing for enhanced RGB illumination and a box-style cross stem to reduce keycap wobble. Double-shot ABS keycaps are included, offering better RGB shine-through and improved durability against fingerprinting.

While switch swapping can be a bit tricky due to the compact form factor, most stock parts can be easily removed. However, it’s worth noting that Razer’s warranty becomes void if the keyboard is opened up, and they do not provide support for switching to screw-in stabilizers.

The BlackWidow V4’s RGB lighting effects may be underwhelming for some, as they are more subdued compared to other Razer keyboards due to the absence of a floating key design. The aluminum case is a fingerprint magnet, and the included palm rest could be more supportive.

In terms of software, Razer’s Synapse allows users to customize the keyboard’s RGB lighting, polling rate, and create macros. The V4 supports five onboard profiles, but certain features require Synapse to be running for full functionality.

Gaming features include adjustable polling rate up to 8,000Hz for increased keyboard responsiveness. The V4 also features a Gaming Mode that disables the Windows Key by default.

Overall, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard offers a combination of affordability, accessibility, and customization options, making it an excellent choice for gaming enthusiasts.