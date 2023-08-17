The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard: A Compact and Versatile Option

Razer has expanded its popular BlackWidow line of gaming keyboards with the introduction of the BlackWidow V4 75% wired keyboard. This new addition comes with hot-swappable switches and features Razer’s tactile Orange mechanical switches. The keyboard is similar in size to the wireless BlackWidow V3 Mini, but with a few more keys.

The BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard includes additional features such as a multifunction key, mute button, volume roller, and an accent key. The keyboard comes in two color options: black, which is currently available, and white, which will be released in mid-September.

Like other similar products on the market, such as the Glorious GMMK 2 and the NZXT Function TKL, the BlackWidow V4 75% allows for customization of the switches and keycaps. However, the rest of the keyboard is fixed. The ability to replace switches easily is particularly useful as mechanical switches are prone to wear and tear.

The keyboard ships with Razer’s Orange switches but also offers the option to purchase switch kits separately. These kits include Razer’s Green clicky and Yellow linear versions. The keyboard comes with double-shot ABS keycaps, although more durable PBT keycaps are not included.

In terms of performance, the BlackWidow V4 75% is more suited to productivity tasks rather than gaming due to the tactile Orange switches. The keyboard offers per-key RGB lighting customization through Razer’s Synapse software, as well as features like recordable macros and custom key bindings. However, some secondary functions, such as keyboard brightness, are not backlit, which may be frustrating for users who work or game in the dark.

Razer has incorporated sound dampening measures into the BlackWidow V4 75%, resulting in a muted clicky sound. The switches have a soft landing both in terms of sound and feel. The keyboard also includes a magnetic, textured pleather wrist rest for added comfort.

Overall, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard is a compact and versatile option for those who prioritize typing comfort and don’t require a number pad. However, gamers may prefer to switch out the Orange switches for something more suitable to their gaming needs.