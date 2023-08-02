Rayman Makes His Entrance in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC

Fans of Rayman have been eagerly awaiting his return, and while it may not be in the form of his own game, Ubisoft has confirmed that the beloved limb-flinging mascot will be appearing in a DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on August 30th of this year.

Titled “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show,” this brand-new DLC adventure will offer a separate storyline from the base game. Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach stumble upon the Space Opera Network, a mysterious TV studio run by the Phantom, an antagonist from Ubisoft’s previous Mario + Rabbids game, Kingdom Battle.

The Phantom, in desperate need to regain his past glory, enlists the help of true stars. This is where Rayman comes in. Alongside Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach, Rayman will be a playable character in the DLC, introducing greater verticality to stages with his haircopter ability. Players can utilize Rayman’s plunger blaster and other aerial traversal powers, inspired by the classic Rayman games, to unlock new tactical possibilities.

Richard Gascon reprises his role as Rayman in the DLC, and the soundtrack features the talents of Grant Kirkhope, the regular composer for Mario + Rabbids, along with Christophe Héral, known for his work in the Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends games.

The Rayman DLC will be available as part of the Sparks of Hope Season Pass and Gold Edition, or it can be purchased separately as DLC for the base game.

This DLC marks the final post-launch content for Sparks of Hope, a game that, despite receiving critical acclaim, did not meet Ubisoft’s financial expectations. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot admitted that the game’s underperformance was likely due to their decision to release a sequel on the Switch, despite Nintendo’s advice to only have one iteration of Mario on each console.