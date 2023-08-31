Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman DLC Now Available

The much-anticipated Rayman DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is finally here. Released as part of the game’s Version 1.4.2225842 update, this new content not only introduces Rayman as a playable character but also includes several general improvements to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

The DLC, titled “Rayman in the Phantom Show,” is the third set of additional content from the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass. Players who have purchased the Season Pass will now have access to this exciting expansion.

In addition to the Rayman DLC, the update addresses various issues and makes adjustments to further optimize the gameplay. These general improvements aim to provide players with a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

Furthermore, the game’s creative director has teased a “secret hidden message” that can be unlocked by completing the DLC with a 100% completion rate. It appears that this message may relate to Rayman, adding an extra layer of mystery to the expansion.

If you’re a fan of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the Rayman DLC is definitely worth checking out. With its engaging gameplay and the addition of the beloved character, this expansion brings fresh excitement to the game.

Will you be diving into the final DLC for Sparks of Hope? Let us know in the comments below.

Sources: Perfectly-Nintendo