Ratatan: A Rhythm-Based Side-Scrolling Adventure Game

The Nintendo Switch offers a good selection of rhythm games, but one popular series, Patapon, has never been available on Nintendo consoles. However, fans of the series will be excited to know that the development team behind Patapon has opened up funding for their next project, Ratatan, which is considered the spiritual successor to Patapon. The game has already achieved its third stretch goal on Kickstarter and will be coming to the Switch.

Ratatan, developed by Ratata Arts, is a rhythm-based side-scrolling adventure game where players take control of an adorable army and must defeat enemies by keeping to the pulsating beat. Each Ratatan leader possesses different skills, requiring players to combine rhythm controls and tactical thinking to be successful. The game offers single-player and multiplayer modes, accommodating up to four players. Engage in intense melee battles with over 100 characters competing for supremacy.

In Ratatan, players can use rhythm commands in time with the music to direct their army, called Cobun, in the desired direction. The game’s free movement mechanic allows players to strategically position themselves for offense or retreat. Achieving the right rhythm and strategy is crucial for surviving long adventures and minimizing casualties.

The game features a Fever Mode, which enhances gameplay by entering a frenzy of dance moves when players keep to the beat. This mode amplifies the energy with dynamically changing background music. If all party members enter Fever Mode simultaneously, the intensity reaches new heights.

Ratatan’s Kickstarter campaign still has 30 days to go, and with each passing minute, it gets closer to unlocking the next stretch goal, which will introduce an additional minigame. Visit the official Kickstarter page for more information on the available donation rewards.

While a release date for Ratatan on Nintendo Switch has not been announced, fans eagerly anticipate further updates on this exciting rhythm-based adventure game.

Let us know your thoughts on Ratatan and your excitement for its release on the Switch in the comments.