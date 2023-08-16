Addressing Feedback for Halo Infinite’s Ranked Arena Playlist

When Halo Infinite launched, Ranked Arena had separate playlist options for input as well as Fireteam size. However, in order to improve the matchmaking experience, the decision was made to combine these options. This not only promoted better matchmaking in terms of ping, time to match, and skill, but also created a unified ranking experience for players.

Nevertheless, over time, feedback from players regarding solos and duos matching against Fireteams of 3 and 4 has increased. In response, the services team implemented a backend update in July that takes into account a Fireteam’s collective CSR (Competitive Skill Rank) when matchmaking.

The updated system works as follows: when a Fireteam enters matchmaking, the CSR will be adjusted based on the size of the Fireteam. This means that a Fireteam of 4 will match against higher CSR players only if the fireteam sizes are imbalanced between teams. The reasoning behind this adjustment is that Fireteams with 2 or more players have a greater chance of winning due to teamwork, coordination, and communication. The CSR offset takes these advantages into account.

Additionally, the team is working on a longer-term solution that involves Fireteam search restrictions. This solution will prevent players with a CSR of 1500 and above (Onyx) from searching with a Fireteam of 3 or 4. Even if just one player in the Fireteam is Onyx and others are below, the Fireteam will be unable to search. This means that the Ranked Arena playlist will be limited to solos and duos for Onyx players.

The change is specifically aimed at addressing the issues seen at the Onyx rank, while still encouraging the majority of players to team up with friends. The implementation of this solution is expected later in the summer, and the team will monitor feedback and data to make any necessary further changes.

To stay updated on the release of this feature, follow @HaloSupport on Twitter. Get ready to go online and enjoy Halo Infinite’s Ranked Arena playlist.