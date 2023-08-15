CityLife

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Was Almost Going to Include a ‘Hobbit’ Character

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
When The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released in 1998, it seems that J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ had some influence on the game. In a recent discovery, it was revealed that the development team had originally planned to include a character called ‘Hobbit’ in the game.

In an interview with Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the Legend of Zelda series, he explained that the role of the Deku Scrubs was initially intended for this separate character. The ‘Hobbit’ character would have told stories, sold items to Link, and had a larger role in the game.

However, due to time constraints, the development team decided to repurpose the character and created the Deku Scrubs instead. Miyamoto even stated that the Scrubs are his favorite characters in the game.

It’s interesting to think about what the game would have been like with a ‘Hobbit’ character. It could have been a nice homage to J.R.R. Tolkien’s work. But in the end, the Deku Scrubs have become iconic and beloved by fans of the game.

If you’re interested in more interesting tidbits about games for the N64, be sure to check out the video from Did You Know Gaming.

What are your thoughts on this discovery? Would you have preferred a ‘Hobbit’ character or are you happy with the Deku Scrubs? Let us know in the comments.

