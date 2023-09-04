Xbox Head Phil Spencer Praises Super Mario Bros. Wonder at Nintendo Live

The Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently attended Nintendo Live in Seattle and had some high praise for Nintendo’s upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In a tweet, he expressed that he “had a blast” playing the game at the event and thanked Nintendo for the opportunity.

Nintendo and Xbox have developed a friendly relationship in recent years, with Xbox titles like Ori and the Blind Forest and Banjo-Kazooie making their way to the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, if Microsoft’s acquisition deal with Activision-Blizzard goes through, Nintendo fans can expect at least a decade of Call of Duty games on their platform.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is highly anticipated by fans and has generated excitement leading up to its release on October 20th, 2023. Nintendo Live provided attendees with a chance to experience the game firsthand, and Phil Spencer’s positive feedback further builds anticipation.

