Link Statue Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve been enjoying playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and want to add something special to your collection, there’s a new statue that might catch your interest. Created by ‘Wake Studio,’ this 1/4 scale statue features Link riding a Zonai ‘Airbike’ while an explosion engulfs a Bokoblin below. The statue also includes an LED light that illuminates the explosion, creating a visually stunning effect.

The statue is available for purchase from Favor GK, although it’s worth noting that the website also sells some NSFW products. The statue stands at an impressive 57.7cm tall and comes with a hefty price tag of $511.99. However, if you prefer, you can secure a pre-order deposit for $149.99. Shipping is estimated to occur in March 2024.

One thing to keep in mind is that the cost of postage for this product may be quite high. In fact, according to the website, it could be “just as expensive if not more expensive than the figure itself.” So, potential buyers should be prepared for potentially steep shipping costs.

In addition to this Link statue, Favor GK offers other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed pieces, including a paragliding Link and a Purah statue.

If you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda franchise and appreciate beautifully crafted statues, this Tears of the Kingdom statue may be the perfect addition to your collection.