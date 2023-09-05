Ram Trucks Introduces 1500 Laramie Sport to New Zealand Line-Up

Ram Trucks is expanding its range of pick-ups in New Zealand with the addition of the 1500 Laramie Sport. This new variant, based on the regular Laramie, features a color-coded grille, bumpers, and mirrors, as well as 20-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle also comes equipped with RamBox compartments on both sides of the rear tray, providing secure storage for tools or even serving as portable coolers.

Inside, the Laramie Sport has received special treatment with a black headlining and carbon fiber effect inserts on the dashboard. The vehicle boasts an impressive list of standard features, including a 12-inch digital gauge cluster, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, forward collision warning, a 360-degree parking camera, parallel parking assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, a powerful 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine generates 291 kW and 556 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, this setup enables the Laramie Sport to tow up to 4500 kg.

Todd Groves, Ram Trucks NZ General Sales Manager, said, “New Zealand’s popular, premium full-size truck range now offers an impressive new edition. The 1500 Laramie Sport combines all the benefits of a ute, with the comfort, space, and premium finishes of a luxury SUV.”

The 1500 Laramie Sport comes in three color options: Bright White, Diamond Black, and Granite Crystal. Interested buyers can order this new variant at their nearest Ram dealership for a price of $154,990.

Definition of terms:

– Ute: A utility vehicle, commonly known as a pickup truck or a ute, is a type of vehicle with an open cargo area at the rear.

– RamBox: A feature unique to Ram Trucks, the RamBox is a cargo management system that provides integrated storage compartments on each side of the truck bed.

Sources:

– Ram Trucks official website