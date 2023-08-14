Operation Heavy Mettle Introduces Ram and the BU-GI Auto-Breacher

Operation Heavy Mettle in Year 8 Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege brings a destructive new Operator named Ram from South Korea. Ram’s unique gadget is the BU-GI Auto-Breacher, an armored drone that autonomously tears apart destructible floors, busts through barricades, and destroys Defender traps.

Initially, Ram will be available as part of the Premium Battle Pass and can be unlocked two weeks later using Renown or R6 Credits. This new season also introduces the Weapon Roulette Permanent Arcade mode, buffs shotguns for increased effectiveness, and provides updates for Grim, Fuze, and Frost.

Ram joins the Redhammer squad, led by Thermite. Her loadout includes the LMG-E light machine gun for power and the R4-C assault rifle for precision. She can choose from the ITA12S shotgun or the MK1 9mm pistol as her secondary weapon. Additionally, she can equip stun grenades or a hard breach charge.

The BU-GI Auto-Breacher is an armored drone about the size of Rook’s duffel bag. Equipped with spinning blades and explosive charges, it can destroy defensive positions and create vertical play opportunities. Ram deploys the BU-GI by tossing it onto the ground and can choose its direction of movement. As the BU-GI drives forward, it destroys floors, deployable shields, Castle barricades, and triggers enemy traps.

The BU-GI is unaffected by electricity, making it resistant to electrified barbed wire. It can be used to punch holes in Defender positions, create sightlines, and cause chaos among the defending team. The BU-GI’s loud noises make it a great auditory distraction, which can be coordinated with other Operators for more effective gameplay.

Although the BU-GI is powerful, it can be stopped by using an impact grenade or C4, shooting the red canister on its back, or using Mute’s jammers to block its activation signal.

In addition to Ram, Grim, Fuze, and Frost have received updates to their gadgets. Grim can now choose between sticky projectiles and bouncing projectiles for his Kawan Hive launcher. Fuze’s cluster charges can be placed on deployable shields and Osa’s Talon-8 shields. There will also be a change to Frost’s Welcome Mats, allowing players to escape but leaving them injured and vulnerable.

Operation Heavy Mettle introduces the Permanent Arcade mode called Weapon Roulette, which offers players a variety of gameplay options.

Overall, this new season brings exciting changes and new gameplay experiences to Rainbow Six Siege.