Rail Romanesque Origin Coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch

RaRo has recently announced that Rail Romanesque Origin will be released for PlayStation 4 and Switch on December 21. The game will be available both at retail and as a digital download, with a limited edition option that includes a Blu-ray disc of the TV anime Rail Romanesque 2 and a three-disc vocal CD album. Rail Romanesque Origin is a console port of the romance visual novel Maitetsu: Last Run!!, which originally launched for PC in Japan on October 30, 2020.

The story of Rail Romanesque Origin takes place in a slightly alternate world known as the “Great Abandoned Railroad.” In this world, the protagonist Soutetsu Migita encounters a group of unique women and forgotten railroad control modules called “Raillords.” Together, they embark on a journey to restore and revive the dying railroad line. The game features a 12-scenario, 443-episode story, with each episode lasting approximately 10 minutes.

Rail Romanesque Origin offers players a “therapeutic beautiful girl railroad adventure” experience, with railway vehicles inspired by real-life locomotives such as the JGR Class 8620 and the KiHa 07. These vehicles are accompanied by the Raillords, feminine robots equipped with artificial intelligence that personify the trains.

The series of Maitetsu games and adaptations have been well-received over the years, with the first game being released in 2016 and subsequent versions and anime adaptations following. Rail Romanesque Origin is set to continue the success of the series, with its console release on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

